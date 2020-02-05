ODU looks for home win vs UTSA

UTSA (10-13, 4-6) vs. Old Dominion (9-14, 5-5)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fourth straight win over UTSA at Chartway Arena. The last victory for the Roadrunners at Old Dominion was a 79-70 win on Nov. 11, 2012.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 75 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 63.8 points per game against CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Xavier Green has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Roadrunners are 5-13 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

IMAGINE THAT: Each of these teams managed to score a total of 138 points against one another across two matchups last year.