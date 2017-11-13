Occeus paces Northeastern to 83-49 win over Wentworth (Nov 12, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Shawn Occeus scored 12 points to lead a balanced Northeastern team past Wentworth 83-49 on Sunday, winning its home opener for the tenth consecutive season.

Eleven of 12 players scored for Northeastern (1-0) with Donnell Gresham Jr. adding 11 points, Bolden Brace and Devon Begley 10 each. Vasa Pusica added nine points with four assists and four steals.

The Huskies made 12 of 26 3-point shots with Occeus sinking three of four.

Jason Ganley scored 17 points to lead Division III Wentworth, and is just one point shy of reaching 1,000 for his career. The two-time all-Commonwealth Coast Conference pick entered the game needing 18 to reach the milestone.

Northeastern forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 26 points, and the Huskies bench outscored Wentworth 44-14.

Northeastern never trailed and started on an 18-6 run. The Huskies opened the second half 8-2 forcing a Wentworth timeout less than two minutes in.