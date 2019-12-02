Oakland pays visit to W. Michigan

Oakland (4-4) vs. Western Michigan (4-4)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Western Michigan look to bounce back from losses. Oakland came up short in a 65-63 game at Toledo on Saturday. Western Michigan lost 59-55 to Seattle on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers has averaged 19.3 points while Brandon Johnson has put up 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Western Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Grizzlies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 28 assists on 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 26.5 free throws per game.