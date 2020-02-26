Oakland looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

Oakland (12-17, 7-9) vs. IUPUI (6-23, 2-14)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its fifth straight conference win against IUPUI. Oakland’s last Horizon loss came against the Wright State Raiders 83-71 on Feb. 8. IUPUI has dropped its last seven games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has averaged 21.2 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 16.4 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Rashad Williams has put up 14.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Burk has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. Burk has 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: IUPUI has scored 74.9 points per game and allowed 84.4 over its seven-game home losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 41 assists on 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Oakland has assists on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Oakland has scored 77.8 points while allowing 75.4 points over its last five games. IUPUI has averaged 74.4 points and given up 87.6 over its last five.