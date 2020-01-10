Oakland looks for road win vs Cleveland St.

Oakland (6-11, 1-3) vs. Cleveland State (7-10, 3-1)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its fourth straight win over Cleveland State at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State’s last win at home against the Golden Grizzlies came on Jan. 8, 2015.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 12.3 points and six rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Vikings have scored 73.5 points per game against Horizon opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Craig Beaudion has accounted for 41 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 67.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 21.3 foul shots per game this season.