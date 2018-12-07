Oakland holds off late Fairfield rally for 87-86 win

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais scored 21 points and Karmari Newman added a career-best 19 as Oakland held off a late charge by Fairfield to take an 87-86 victory on Thursday night.

Jaevin Cumberland made two free throws for Oakland’s final points to take an 87-81 lead with 2:17 remaining. Jesus Cruz answered with two free throws before Felix Lemetti drained a 3-pointer to pull Fairfield within 87-86 with 55 seconds left. Cruz pulled down the rebound after Braden Norris missed two free throws and the Stags had a chance to win it with 16 seconds remaining. Lemetti missed a runner in the lane as time expired.

The Stags, who were behind 43-42 at the break, trailed by 18 in the second half before they mounted their comeback. Oakland’s Cumberland, who finished with 17 points, nailed three straight treys to start the second half on a 19-2 run.

Norris added nine points and nine assists for Oakland (4-5)

Neftali Alvarez had 21 points and Jonathan Kasibabu added 17 with 12 rebounds for Fairfield (2-7), which has lost six of its last seven games. The Stags were within three points in those six losses, except for one game.