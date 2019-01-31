Nzeakor’s 26 pts lead Lamar past Nicholls 90-69

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Josh Nzeakor tied a career-high 26 points, Christian Barrett posted a double-double and Lamar ransacked Nicholls down the stretch for a 90-69 win on Wednesday night.

Nzeakor was 10-of-12 shooting from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts. Barrett made all five of his foul shots and was 6 of 8 from the field with a career-high 17 points and for the third time tied his career high of 17 rebounds. Jordan Hunter scored 16 points with seven assists, V.J. Holmes scored 12 with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Nick Garth scored 11.

The Cardinals (10-11, 3-5 Southland Conference) shot 31 of 57 (54.4 percent) from the field and missed just two of 27 foul shots (92.6). Nicholls (10-11, 3-5) committed 22 fouls. The Cardinals outrebounded the Colonels 39-25.

Danny Garrick led Nicholls with 19 points, Jeremiah Jefferson scored 15 and Gavin Peppers 11.

Hunter’s layup with 4:52 before halftime started a 14-5 run that led to a 45-32 halftime advantage for Lamar. Garrick’s 3 brought Nicholls within 57-52 with 12 minutes left but the Colonels never got closer.