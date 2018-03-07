NYU basketball coach Joe Nesci retires after 30 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) New York University basketball coach Joe Nesci is retiring after 30 seasons at the helm.

He guided the Violets to the NCAA Division III championship game in the 1993-94 season. He posted a 512-270 (.654) career record.

Nesci’s teams went to seven NCAA tournaments from 1992-98. The Violets had eight seasons with at least 20 wins, including 25-5 during the run to the NCAA final.

He began at NYU in 1984 as an assistant coach and took over the head job midway through the 1988-89 season.