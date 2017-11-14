Nunn, Walker combine for 51, Oakland beats New Orleans 87-68 (Nov 13, 2017)
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Martez Walker had 27 points and Kendrick Nunn added 24 as Oakland had the hot hand early and kept the lead throughout to take an 87-68 win over New Orleans on Monday night.
The Golden Grizzlies (2-0) shot 90 percent from the floor to start the game and jumped out to a 31-10 lead at the 10:10 mark of the first half. They were up 46-26 by halftime. The Privateers could never close the gap.
Walker drilled 6 of 9 from long range and Nunn nailed 6 of 10 from beyond the arc as the Golden Grizzles hit 56 percent (14 of 25) from distance. Walker made 10 of 13 field goals and grabbed seven rebounds. Nunn hit 9 of 19 from the floor while dishing out six assists. Isaiah Brock chipped in 10 points.
Travin Thibodeaux led New Orleans (0-2) with 20 points, Makur Puou added 18.
