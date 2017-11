Nunn scores 36, Oakland beats Fort Wayne 85-71 (Nov 10, 2017)

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Kendrick Nunn had a career-high 36 points and six assists, Martez Walker added 17 points, and Oakland beat Fort Wayne 85-71 on Friday night.

Nunn made five of Oakland’s nine 3-pointers and hit 9 of 10 free throws. He also had six rebounds.

Nick Daniels hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Oakland, which shot 50 percent. The Golden Grizzlies made 22 of 28 free throws, including eight from Walker.

The Mastodons have won seven of their past eight openers.

Bryson Scott had a career-high 31 points and eight rebounds for Fort Wayne. Scott was 11 of 23 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. John Konchar added 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The two teams were former members of the Summit League from 2008-13. Oakland leads the series 17-6.