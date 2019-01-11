Nowell scores 16, Little Rock rides hot second half to win

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 16 points and Little Rock dominated the second half to defeat Troy 73-59 on Thursday night.

Troy led 29-27 at halftime and the game was tied at 37 with 16:35 remaining. Little Rock then went on a 29-12 run and led 66-49 with 4:46 to go. Nowell made three 3-pointers in the run and was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for the game.

Rayjon Tucker had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for Little Rock (6-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) and Kamani Johnson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jordon Varnado had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Troy (8-7, 1-2).

Little Rock scored 46 points in the second half while shooting 53 percent in the period. The Trojans hot 28 percent in the first half, 40 percent for the game.