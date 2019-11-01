Nova welcomes Army in 2019-20 season opener

Army (0-0) vs. Villanova (0-0)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova begins the season by hosting the Army Black Knights. Army went 13-19 last year and finished fifth in the Patriot League, while Villanova ended up 26-10 and finished first in the Big East.

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.8 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense scored 73.3 points per contest on their way to a 10-5 record against non-Big East competition. Army went 4-8 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.