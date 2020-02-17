Northwestern looks to knock off No. 7 Maryland

Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) vs. No. 7 Maryland (21-4, 11-3)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Maryland looks to give Northwestern its 14th straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Maryland has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer. Kopp has averaged 13.2 points while Spencer has put up 10.7 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr., who have combined to score 31.8 points per outing.

KEY FACILITATOR: Cowan has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-16 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 63.4 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Maryland has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).