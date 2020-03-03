Northwestern looks to knock off No. 24 Wisconsin

Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin looks to give Northwestern its 15th straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Wisconsin has moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Michigan and Minnesota last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer. Kopp is averaging 13.3 points while Spencer is putting up 10.6 points per contest. The Badgers have been led by Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice. Reuvers has averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and two blocks while Trice has put up 10.1 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trice has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Badgers are 7-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 70.1 points while giving up 63.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).