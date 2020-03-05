Northwestern looks to knock off No. 20 Penn State

No. 20 Penn State (21-9, 11-8) vs. Northwestern (7-22, 2-17)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Penn State looks to give Northwestern its 16th straight loss to ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Penn State came up short in a 79-71 game at home to Michigan State on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 26.1 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Penn State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Nittany Lions are 5-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Northwestern has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 60.3 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Penn State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 326th among Division I teams).