Northern Iowa seeks revenge on S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (16-12, 10-5) vs. Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa seeks revenge on Southern Illinois after dropping the first matchup in Carbondale. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Salukis forced 16 Northern Iowa turnovers and turned the ball over just six times en route to the 68-66 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively scored 49 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Illinois, Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 63 percent of all Salukis points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Green has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northern Iowa field goals over the last five games. Green has accounted for 43 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-12 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Northern Iowa has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 65.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.