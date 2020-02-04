Northern Iowa looks to sweep Valpo

Northern Iowa (19-3, 8-2) vs. Valparaiso (12-11, 5-5)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa goes for the season sweep over Valparaiso after winning the previous matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Panthers outshot Valparaiso from the field 57.7 percent to 49.2 percent and made 12 more foul shots en route to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 76.9 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.5 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 40 percent of the 165 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 92.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Northern Iowa is a perfect 17-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Northern Iowa and Valparaiso are ranked at the top of the MVC when it comes to scoring. The Panthers are ranked first in the conference with 77.4 points per game, including 80.7 per game over their last three. The Crusaders are ranked second among all MVC teams and have scored 73.6 per game this year.