Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (9-20, 0-16) vs. Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last five wins against the Purple Aces, Northern Iowa has won by an average of 10 points. Evansville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2018, a 57-49 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 49 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Evansville scoring.

KEY FACILITATOR: Austin Phyfe has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Northern Iowa field goals over the last three games. Phyfe has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 66.

TWO STREAKS: Evansville has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 73.4 points during those contests. Northern Iowa has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 64.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game.