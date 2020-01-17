Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs Bradley

Northern Iowa (15-2, 4-1) vs. Bradley (13-5, 4-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Bradley. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss came against the Illinois State Redbirds 76-70 on Dec. 31, 2019. Bradley is coming off a 91-78 win at Missouri State in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Bradley’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Northern Iowa, AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Braves have scored 74.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.2 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 57.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Bradley has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.