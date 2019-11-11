Northeastern takes on UMass

Northeastern (2-0) vs. UMass (2-0)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and UMass both look to put winning streaks together . Northeastern beat Harvard by five at home on Friday. UMass is coming off a 62-60 win at Fairfield on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: UMass’ T.J. Weeks has averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Tre Mitchell has put up 14 points and eight rebounds. For the Huskies, Jordan Roland has averaged 40.5 points and four rebounds while Tyson Walker has put up 13 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST FIVE: Northeastern has scored 78 points and allowed 73 points over its last five games. UMass has managed 70.5 points while allowing only 62 over its last five.