Northeastern (13-13, 7-7) vs. Delaware (19-8, 9-5)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern seeks revenge on Delaware after dropping the first matchup in Boston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 25, when the Fightin’ Blue Hens shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding Northeastern to just 50.9 percent en route to a 76-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 98 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 40.7 percent of the 194 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Delaware has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 76.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Hens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Delaware has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three contests while Northeastern has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 75.1 points per game. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 80.4 points per game over their last five games.