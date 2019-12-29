Northeastern looks to extend streak vs JMU

Northeastern (7-6, 1-0) vs. James Madison (7-5, 0-1)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its ninth straight conference win against James Madison. Northeastern’s last CAA loss came against the College of Charleston Cougars 88-79 on Feb. 16. James Madison lost 82-76 loss at home against Hofstra in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Huskies, seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 56 percent of all Huskies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively scored 52 percent of James Madison’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 40.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 93 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. James Madison has 40 assists on 83 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three games while Northeastern has assists on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison has attempted the 19th-most free throws in the country at 23.7 per game. Northeastern has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.8 foul shots per game (ranked 235th).