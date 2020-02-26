Northeastern looks to extend streak vs JMU

James Madison (9-18, 2-14) vs. Northeastern (14-14, 8-8)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over James Madison. In its last five wins against the Dukes, Northeastern has won by an average of 13 points. James Madison’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, a 73-69 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Lewis has connected on 38.3 percent of the 193 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 31 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has lost its last six road games, scoring 70.5 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 34 assists on 72 field goals (47.2 percent) over its past three matchups while James Madison has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison has attempted 22.4 free throws per game this season, the 29th-highest rate in the country. Northeastern has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.7 foul shots per game (ranked 271st, nationally).