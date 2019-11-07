Northeastern hosts Harvard

Harvard (1-0) vs. Northeastern (1-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Northeastern both look to put winning streaks together .

LAST TIME: Northeastern scored 81 and came away with a 10-point win over Harvard when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard went 7-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Crimson gave up 69.9 points per game while scoring 70.5 per matchup. Northeastern went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and giving up 73.7 per game in the process.