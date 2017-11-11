Northeastern hangs on for 65-59 win over Boston University (Nov 10, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Tomas Murphy scored 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting and Northeastern held on for a 65-59 win over Boston University in the season opener for both teams Friday night.

Anthony Green and Devon Begley added 10 points apiece for Northeastern and Vasa Pusica had nine points and seven assists.

Northeastern took the lead for good, 19-18, on a dunk by Green and then got a 3-pointer from Begley before Green capped the 8-0 spurt with a 3-point play with 4:35 left before the break.

BU twice pulled to within three points of Northeastern in the second half.

Destin Barnes dropped in a layup with 7:05 to play to trim the gap to 51-48. Just over three minutes later, Max Mahoney’s bucket cut it to 53-50 and the Terriers continued to challenge but it was as close as they got the rest of the way.

Cheddi Mosely Led BU with 12 points, Mahoney finished with 11 and Cedric Hankerson had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25