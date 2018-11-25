North Texas wins 8th straight, beats Saint Peter’s 75-66

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as North Texas held on to beat Saint Peter’s 75-66 in the Wolfpack Classic campus game on Saturday to go 8-0 for the first time in almost a century.

The Mean Green last started the season 8-0 in 1921 and can set a program record if they get the win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Gibson, a freshman, who was 4 of 9 from the field, made three 3-pointers and all five of his free-throw attempts. Zachary Simmons added 15 points with three blocks and Ryan Wooldridge contributed 14 points. Roosevelt Smart scored 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep in his return after missing the first seven games due to injury. Smart set a single-season school record last season with 133 3-pointers.

North Texas had a 30-27 halftime advantage, but Saint Peter’s battled back to lead 39-38 at the 16:13 mark. Gibson answered with a trey and Woolridge added a layup to pull back out front 47-39, and the Mean Green pushed the lead to 65-46 with 7:50 left. The Peacocks whittled it down to 67-58 after Klay Brown slammed home a dunk with 5:00 remaining. Smart responded with a 3 to push the lead to 71-59.

Davauhnte Turner had 19 points for Saint Peter’s (1-4).