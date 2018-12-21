North Texas beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-66 for 12th win

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Miller poured in a season-high 35 points and North Texas completed its nonconference schedule by holding off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 77-66 on Thursday night.

Fresh off 74-65 win over New Mexico in front of 9,944 fans in Albuquerque, the largest crowd to see North Texas win a game in more than 13 years, the Mean Green finish nonconference play with 12 wins in 13 starts, the best start since 1976-77.

Miller came into the game needing to score 16 points to lift his per-game average into double digits and knocked down 6 of 7 from distance and 11 of 13 from the field.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, playing for the first time since December 10, got 24 points from Martaveous McKnight and another 22 from Shaun Doss. McKnight knocked down all five shots from behind the arc and 8 of his 15 shots from the field.