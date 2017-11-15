North, Holland help Portland St. beat Willamette 111-60 (Nov 14, 2017)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Deontae North had 19 points to lead seven Portland State players in double figures and the Vikings cruised to a 111-60 win over Division III Willamette on Tuesday night.

Bryce Canda and Deante Strickland scored 15 points apiece; Brandon Hollins, Ryan Edwards and Brendan Rumel each added 13 for Portland State (2-0) and Holland Woods had 11. Hollins grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds while North and Woods set career bests with seven assists.

Canda and Strickland hit back-to-back 3s to open the game and the Vikings never trailed. Hollins capped an 18-0 run with a dunk that made it 24-2 fewer than six minutes in and a jumper by North pushed Portland State’s lead to 30 before going into the break at 58-30. The Vikings led by at least 25 throughout the second half.

Jameson Willems, who finished with 10 points, was the only Willamette player to score in double figures.

Portland State scored 40 points off 30 Bearcats turnovers and outscored Willamette 62-14 in the paint.