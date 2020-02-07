North Dakota tops Oral Roberts 74-68

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Marlon Stewart scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota got past Oral Roberts 74-68 on Thursday night.

Kienan Walter had 19 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (11-13, 5-5 Summit League). Gertautas Urbonavicius added 10 points.

Deondre Burns scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5). Max Abmas added 12 points. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 88-73 on Jan. 11. North Dakota matches up against South Dakota at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.