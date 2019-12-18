North Dakota steamrolls Northland College 109-50

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Billy Brown sank five 3-pointers, scoring 17 to lead six players in double figures as North Dakota breezed to a 109-50 victory over Division III-member Northland College on Tuesday night.

Brown added seven assists for the Fighting Hawks (5-7), who shot 64% from the floor and 48.5% from 3-point range (16 of 33). Kienan Walter had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Marlon Stewart added 14 points and a career-high 11 assists for his second career double-double. De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Davids Atelbauers both scored 12, while Bentiu Panoam pitched in with 10 points and four assists.

Benny Iarry Jr. topped the Lumberjacks with 10 points. Northland shot just 33% from the floor and lost the rebound battle 45-24.