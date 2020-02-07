North Alabama seeks revenge on Liberty

Liberty (22-3, 8-2) vs. North Alabama (10-13, 5-5)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty goes for the season sweep over North Alabama after winning the previous matchup in Lynchburg. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Flames outshot North Alabama from the field 42.3 percent to 39.5 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to a 63-52 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Flames are led by their senior duo of Caleb Homesley and Scottie James. Homesley has averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while S. James has put up 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. The Lions have been anchored by sophomores Christian Agnew and Jamari Blackmon, who are scoring 13.3 and 12.7 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have allowed just 67.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 31.5 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 53.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Flames. North Alabama has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) across its past three outings while Liberty has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 52.1 points per game to opponents, which is the second-best mark in the country. The North Alabama offense has produced just 69 points through 23 games (ranked 216th among Division I teams).