North Alabama, Lipscomb meet in conference play

North Alabama (6-10, 1-2) vs. Lipscomb (7-9, 2-1)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays host to North Alabama in an Atlantic Sun matchup. Each team last played this past Thursday. Lipscomb beat Kennesaw State by 12 points at home, while North Alabama came up short in a 63-52 game at Liberty.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Michael Buckland have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bisons have allowed just 68 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Asadullah has directly created 51 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has 28 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bisons are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Lions are 0-8 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: North Alabama’s Jamari Blackmon has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 25 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 71.4 points per game.