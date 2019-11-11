Norfolk State takes on Ole Miss

Norfolk State (2-0) vs. Mississippi (1-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .SHULER CAN SHOOT: Devontae Shuler has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.6 points per game last year. The Rebels offense scored 78.4 points per contest en route to a 10-4 record against non-SEC competition. Norfolk State went 3-11 against non-conference programs last season.