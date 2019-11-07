Norfolk State squares off against Penn State-Wilkes-Barre

Penn State-Wilkes-Barre vs. Norfolk State (1-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Nittany Lions of Division III Penn State-Wilkes-Barre. Norfolk State is coming off a 100-59 win at home against Greensboro in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 3-11 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per matchup in those 14 games.