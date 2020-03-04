Norfolk State looks to sweep Morgan State

Norfolk State (15-15, 11-4) vs. Morgan State (15-15, 9-6)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State goes for the season sweep over Morgan State after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Spartans created 22 Morgan State turnovers and turned the ball over just 13 times en route to a 62-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Bears scoring this season, although that number has decreased to 36 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Morgan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Norfolk State is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 15-10 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Morgan State has an assist on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its past three outings while Norfolk State has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans 26th among Division I teams. Morgan State has turned the ball over on 23 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 345th, nationally).