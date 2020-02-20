Norfolk State looks to sweep FAMU

Norfolk State (13-13, 9-2) vs. Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State goes for the season sweep over Florida A&M after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played each other on Jan. 27, when the Spartans shot 60.3 percent from the field while holding Florida A&M’s shooters to just 43.9 percent on the way to a 28-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Nasir Core have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Florida A&M’s scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.9 percent of the 198 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Spartans are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 13-4 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Norfolk State’s Joe Bryant Jr. has attempted 121 3-pointers and connected on 33.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans 24th among Division I teams. Florida A&M has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rattlers 301st, nationally).