Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Coppin State

Coppin State (8-19, 4-8) vs. Norfolk State (12-13, 8-2)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Coppin State. In its last 13 wins against the Eagles, Norfolk State has won by an average of 15 points. Coppin State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2011, a 76-69 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr. and Steven Whitley have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 63.2 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.3 points scored and 68.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 18.4 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-9 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Eagles are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 8-8 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Spartans are 7-13 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State and Norfolk State are the class of the MEAC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Eagles are ranked first in the conference with 7.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Spartans are ranked second at 7.7 per game.