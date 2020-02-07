Norfolk State looks for home win vs Delaware St.

Delaware State (3-18, 2-5) vs. Norfolk State (10-13, 6-2)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its fifth straight win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The last victory for the Hornets at Norfolk State was a 54-52 win on Feb. 8, 2010.

SAVVY SENIORS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Spartans scoring over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 74.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 38.5 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Delaware State is 0-17 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Norfolk State is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points. The Spartans have averaged 72.2 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Spartans are 2-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.