Norfolk State hopes to end skid vs S. Illinois

Norfolk State (3-6) vs. Southern Illinois (3-5)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on Southern Illinois. Norfolk State is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Southern Illinois lost 69-60 at Saint Louis in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Barret Benson and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Domask has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Norfolk State is 0-6 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

COLD SPELL: Norfolk State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 70.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 73.7 points per game. The Spartans have put up only 60.4 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.