Norfolk State faces Coppin State in MEAC quarters

No. 6 seed Coppin State (11-20, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Norfolk State (16-15, 12-4)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MEAC semifinals is on the line as Coppin State and Norfolk State prepare to face off. In the regular season, Norfolk State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 17, when the Spartans shot 38.8 percent from the field while holding Coppin State to just 36.5 percent on their way to a 20-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jermaine Bishop has averaged 15.6 points to lead the charge for the Spartans. Complementing Bishop is Joe Bryant Jr., who is accounting for 12 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Koby Thomas, who is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bishop has directly created 42 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. Bishop has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 16-10 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Eagles are 0-11 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-9 when they exceed 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Spartans are 8-15 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State and Norfolk State are the class of the MEAC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Eagles are ranked first in the conference with eight 3-pointers made per game this season while the Spartans are ranked second with 7.8 per game.