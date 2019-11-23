No. 9 Kentucky faces Lamar

Lamar (4-1) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (4-1)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Lamar in an early season matchup. Both teams won in their last game. Kentucky earned an 82-62 home win over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, while Lamar won 74-68 at Utah Valley on Thursday.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE WAY: The Cardinals are led by T.J. Atwood and Davion Buster. Atwood is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds while Buster is accounting for 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest. The Wildcats have been led by Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans, who have combined to score 28.2 points per contest.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Lamar’s Buster has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 16 of 46 over the past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cardinals. Kentucky has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Lamar has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Lamar defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29.6 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the nation. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.6 percent through five games (ranking the Wildcats 261st among Division I teams).