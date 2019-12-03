No. 9 Gonzaga goes up against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (2-5) vs. No. 9 Gonzaga (8-1)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga hosts Texas Southern in a non-conference matchup. Texas Southern won 76-73 at home against Lamar on Saturday, while Gonzaga is coming off of an 82-64 loss in Nassau on Friday to Michigan.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 13.2 points. For the Tigers, Tyrik Armstrong has averaged 14 points and 2.1 steals while Yahuza Rasas has put up 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.2 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 84.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 12th among Division 1 teams. The Texas Southern defense has allowed 79.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th).