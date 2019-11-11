No. 8 Gonzaga faces N. Dakota

North Dakota (1-0) vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (2-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga hosts North Dakota in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE ALLEN-EIKENS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga held its 19 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense put up 90.4 points per contest en route to a 16-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. North Dakota went 2-7 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.