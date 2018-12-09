No. 7 Tennessee beats No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73 in Phoenix

<p> Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) and Gonzaga's Josh Perkins (13) collide while going for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) </p>

PHOENIX (AP) — Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team — fifth overall — since beating Kansas in 2010.

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying 3-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points each for the Bulldogs.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 57, VCU 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Ty Jerome had 11 of his 14 in the second for Virginia.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 81, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 44

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech.

Alexander-Walker hit 8 of 11 shots, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1). Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (2-9) with 10 points.