No. 7 Dayton looks to extend streak vs SBU

Saint Bonaventure (12-6, 4-1) vs. No. 7 Dayton (16-2, 5-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Dayton looks for its sixth straight conference win against Saint Bonaventure. Dayton’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Louis Billikens 64-55 on March 15, 2019. Saint Bonaventure came up short in a 91-63 game at VCU on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Dayton’s Obi Toppin has averaged 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 12.9 points and 4.7 assists. For the Bonnies, Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 11.3 points and six rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has had his hand in 46 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Dayton has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 84.2 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bonnies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Flyers. Dayton has 43 assists on 90 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense is rated fifth nationally by scoring 82.8 points per game this season. Saint Bonaventure has only averaged 68 points per game, which ranks 235th.