No. 7 Dayton looks to extend streak vs Richmond

No. 7 Dayton (17-2, 6-0) vs. Richmond (15-4, 5-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Dayton looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Richmond. Dayton has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Spiders. Richmond’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 73-64 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard has averaged 14 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals while Grant Golden has put up 12 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 13.5 points and 4.8 assists.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have allowed only 65.8 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has accounted for 40 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. Crutcher has 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Spiders are 11-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Flyers are 16-0 when they hold opponents to 76 points or fewer and 1-2 when opponents exceed 76 points.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last three road games, scoring 80.7 points, while allowing 67 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Dayton and Richmond are ranked atop the A10 when it comes to scoring. The Flyers are ranked first in the conference with 83 points per game while the Spiders are second at 76.1 per game.