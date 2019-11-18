No. 6 Maryland meets Fairfield

Fairfield (1-3) vs. No. 6 Maryland (3-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Maryland hosts Fairfield in an early season matchup. Fairfield fell 84-75 in overtime at Loyola (Md.) on Sunday. Maryland has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Oakland last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Maryland’s Jalen Smith has averaged 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Anthony Cowan Jr. has put up 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. For the Stags, Jesus Cruz has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Taj Benning has put up 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cruz has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Fairfield field goals over the last three games. Cruz has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has scored 82.7 points per game and allowed 58.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maryland has held opposing teams to 58.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.