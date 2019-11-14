No. 5 Kansas meets Monmouth

Monmouth (1-2) vs. No. 5 Kansas (1-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts Monmouth in an early season matchup. Monmouth fell 73-54 at Kansas State on Wednesday. Kansas is coming off a 74-62 win at home over UNC Greensboro on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 19.5 points and five rebounds while Ochai Agbaji has put up 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. For the Hawks, Ray Salnave has averaged 15 points while Deion Hammond has put up 12 points.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Jayhawks have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season.