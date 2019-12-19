No. 25 WVU faces off against Youngstown St.

No. 25 West Virginia (9-1) vs. Youngstown State (7-5)

Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 West Virginia visits Youngstown State in a non-conference matchup. Each program earned a big home victory in their last game. Youngstown State earned a 73-55 win over Binghamton on Wednesday, while West Virginia won easily 83-57 over Nicholls State on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Darius Quisenberry has averaged 14.6 points to lead the way for the Penguins. Complementing Quisenberry is Naz Bohannon, who is accounting for 8.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In the other locker room, this will be a Youngstown homecoming for sophomore Derek Culver, who is averaging 11 points and 9.6 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe has also chipped in with 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 26 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: West Virginia’s Jermaine Haley has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on 40 percent of them.

STREAK STATS: Youngstown State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 59.2.

TOUGH DEFENSE: West Virginia has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.