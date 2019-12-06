No. 25 Utah State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Fresno State (2-5, 0-1) vs. No. 25 Utah State (8-1, 1-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Utah State looks for its 12th straight conference win against Fresno State. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 68-63 on Feb. 9. Fresno State came up short in an 81-80 overtime game at home to UNLV in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Fresno State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Nate Grimes, Jarred Hyder, Orlando Robinson and Mustafa Lawrence have combined to account for 61 percent all Bulldogs scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 43 percent over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Fresno State has scored 65 points per game and allowed 72 over its three-game road losing streak. Utah State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 53.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Utah State has an assist on 27 of 73 field goals (37 percent) across its past three matchups while Fresno State has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.